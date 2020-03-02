ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target Raised to C$54.00

ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ACO.X. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$59.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$51.50 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday.

Get ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) alerts:

ACO.X stock opened at C$50.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion and a PE ratio of 10.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$52.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.10, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.72. ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock has a 1 year low of C$42.13 and a 1 year high of C$54.97.

In related news, Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.40, for a total value of C$252,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,584,525.60.

ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) Company Profile

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, pipeline and liquid, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Utilities Limited, Structures & Logistics, Neltume Ports, and Corporate & Other segments. The Canadian Utilities Limited segment provides electricity services, such as electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and other related infrastructure solutions; and pipelines and liquid services that include integrated natural gas transmission, distribution and storage, industrial water solutions, and related infrastructure development, as well as retails natural gas and electricity.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.