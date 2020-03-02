ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) PT Raised to C$54.00

ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

ACO.X has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$59.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. CIBC raised their price target on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$51.50 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday.

TSE:ACO.X opened at C$50.08 on Friday. ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock has a 12-month low of C$42.13 and a 12-month high of C$54.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$52.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$49.50.

In other news, Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.40, for a total value of C$252,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,584,525.60.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, pipeline and liquid, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Utilities Limited, Structures & Logistics, Neltume Ports, and Corporate & Other segments. The Canadian Utilities Limited segment provides electricity services, such as electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and other related infrastructure solutions; and pipelines and liquid services that include integrated natural gas transmission, distribution and storage, industrial water solutions, and related infrastructure development, as well as retails natural gas and electricity.

