aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Research analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 115.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded aTyr Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIFE opened at $3.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. aTyr Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $10.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.08.

In other aTyr Pharma news, Director Paul Schimmel acquired 254,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $1,016,000.00. 27.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIFE. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in aTyr Pharma by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. 50.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD.

