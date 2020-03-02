Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given New $181.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $181.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Autodesk from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Autodesk from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Autodesk from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Autodesk to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Autodesk has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $203.86.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $190.88 on Friday. Autodesk has a one year low of $129.70 and a one year high of $211.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.28. The stock has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.65.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 165.74% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $899.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $923,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,766,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in Autodesk by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 899,963 shares of the software company’s stock worth $132,925,000 after buying an additional 21,585 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Autodesk by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 53,771 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after buying an additional 28,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

