Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Raised to $192.00 at Morgan Stanley

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $187.00 to $192.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Autodesk from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Autodesk from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Autodesk from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Autodesk from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an average rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bernstein Bank downgraded Autodesk to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $203.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $190.88 on Friday. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $129.70 and a 12-month high of $211.58. The company has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 135.38, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.28.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 165.74% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $899.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $923,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $236,439,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,766,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in Autodesk by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,346,803 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $346,623,000 after buying an additional 360,000 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Autodesk by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,021,344 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,021,976,000 after buying an additional 333,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Autodesk by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,491,718 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,108,271,000 after buying an additional 306,710 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

