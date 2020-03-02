Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Raised to $150.00 at Bank of America

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $127.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ADSK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autodesk from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Autodesk from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Autodesk from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $203.86.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $190.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.15 and a 200 day moving average of $169.28. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $129.70 and a 52 week high of $211.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.65.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Autodesk had a net margin of 6.55% and a negative return on equity of 165.74%. The company had revenue of $899.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $923,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Autodesk by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 233 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

