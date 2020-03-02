AVEVA Group’s (AVV) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 4,465 ($58.73) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 4,365 ($57.42).

AVV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($61.83) target price on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 4,525 ($59.52) to GBX 4,750 ($62.48) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 4,300 ($56.56) to GBX 5,200 ($68.40) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 4,700 ($61.83) to GBX 5,200 ($68.40) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 3,800 ($49.99) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,403.50 ($57.93).

LON:AVV opened at GBX 4,388 ($57.72) on Friday. AVEVA Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2,932 ($38.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,350 ($70.38). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,009.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,347.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion and a PE ratio of 123.26.

AVEVA Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software for process and hybrid industries in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It provides solutions covering various aspects of the asset life cycle, including conceptual modeling and 3D design, process simulation, optimization, and manufacturing operations management.

