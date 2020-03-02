Avista (NYSE:AVA) Upgraded by Williams Capital to Hold

Williams Capital upgraded shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Williams Capital also issued estimates for Avista’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

AVA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avista from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avista from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Avista from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Avista from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.25.

AVA stock opened at $47.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day moving average of $48.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Avista has a 12 month low of $39.75 and a 12 month high of $52.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. Avista had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $364.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Avista will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Avista’s payout ratio is presently 93.10%.

In other Avista news, SVP Marian M. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $467,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,451 shares in the company, valued at $3,154,008.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVA. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 31,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

