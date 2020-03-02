AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

AXAHY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upgraded AXA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

AXA stock opened at $23.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.76 and its 200 day moving average is $26.28. AXA has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $28.49.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

