Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) Insider Sells $586,719.53 in Stock

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) insider Danny L. Dearen sold 15,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $586,719.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,599.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ AXNX opened at $35.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.30. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 7.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of -1.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXNX. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,001,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,354,000. Blackcrane Capital LLC bought a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,497,000. J. Goldman & Co LP increased its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 473.5% during the 4th quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 403,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,168,000 after purchasing an additional 332,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,144,000. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXNX. BidaskClub raised Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

