Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

TBBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sandler O’Neill raised Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Bancorp presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Bancorp stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. Bancorp has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.21. The company has a market cap of $723.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). Bancorp had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bancorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Damian Kozlowski purchased 4,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.63 per share, with a total value of $51,869.80. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Bancorp by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.