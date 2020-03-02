Bank of America Cuts Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Price Target to $127.00

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CXO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Concho Resources from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Concho Resources from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Concho Resources from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Concho Resources from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.62.

Shares of NYSE:CXO opened at $68.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of -19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.13. Concho Resources has a 1 year low of $61.37 and a 1 year high of $124.53.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Concho Resources will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Concho Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,655,162 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,408,940,000 after acquiring an additional 189,393 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Concho Resources by 28.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 772 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Concho Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Concho Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its position in Concho Resources by 72.2% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 12,916 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

