Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,315 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,400 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $22,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMO. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. 50.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMO. Oppenheimer raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. CIBC raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.20.

BMO opened at $67.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.78. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $66.42 and a fifty-two week high of $79.93.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.801 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.07%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.