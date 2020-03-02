Barclays Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €66.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BAS. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Basf currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €65.21 ($75.82).

Basf stock opened at €53.08 ($61.72) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €62.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is €64.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41. Basf has a 1-year low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a 1-year high of €74.61 ($86.76).

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

