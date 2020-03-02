Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) Short Interest Down 6.2% in February

Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the January 30th total of 3,410,000 shares. Currently, 11.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 402,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

In other news, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $29,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,437.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNED. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,287 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 995,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 11.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 410,818 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

NYSE:BNED opened at $3.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Barnes & Noble Education has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $7.24.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $772.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.79 million. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Barnes & Noble College, MBS Textbook Exchange, and Digital Student Solutions. The Barnes & Noble College segment sells and rents course material; offers a suite of digital content, software, and services through its LoudCloud platform, as well as e-textbooks; and sells general merchandise, including collegiate and athletic apparel, other custom-branded school spirit products, technology, supplies, and convenience items.

