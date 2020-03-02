Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Bausch Health Companies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.65.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $22.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.00. Bausch Health Companies has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $31.97.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 20.79% and a positive return on equity of 68.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5,071.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 73.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.