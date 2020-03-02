Baytex Energy (BTE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect Baytex Energy to post earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

BTE stock opened at C$1.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.22. The firm has a market cap of $690.43 million and a PE ratio of -5.44. Baytex Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.11 and a 1-year high of C$3.13.

Several analysts have issued reports on BTE shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$3.25 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.25 price target on Baytex Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James set a C$2.00 price target on Baytex Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.10.

In other news, Director Trudy Marie Curran purchased 29,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.80 per share, with a total value of C$52,632.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 158,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$284,794.20.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

