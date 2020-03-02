Baytex Energy (BTE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect Baytex Energy to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BTE opened at $1.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.32.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baytex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Baytex Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baytex Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.16.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

