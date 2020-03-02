BeatzCoin (BTZC) Market Capitalization Reaches $383,202.00

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. One BeatzCoin token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $383,202.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded down 41% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000219 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a token. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,434,451,802 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

