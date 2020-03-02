Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berry Petroleum Corporation is an energy company. It engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of domestic oil and natural gas reserves primarily located in the San Joaquin Basin in California, the Uinta Basin in Utah, the Piceance Basin in Colorado and the East Texas Basin in Texas. Berry Petroleum Corporation is based in Bakersfield, CA. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Berry Petroleum from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Berry Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Berry Petroleum from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Berry Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Berry Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a hold rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Berry Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRY opened at $6.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $506.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.77. Berry Petroleum has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $118.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.30 million. Berry Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 11.42%. Equities research analysts predict that Berry Petroleum will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Berry Petroleum’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

In other Berry Petroleum news, Director Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 16,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $153,994.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Berry Petroleum by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,829,720 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,114,000 after buying an additional 22,643 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry Petroleum by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,632,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,396,000 after buying an additional 178,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Berry Petroleum by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,349,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,888,000 after buying an additional 117,500 shares during the period. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum during the third quarter worth $11,168,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Berry Petroleum by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,143,572 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,784,000 after buying an additional 306,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

