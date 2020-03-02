BidaskClub Downgrades ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) to Strong Sell

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ACIW. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stephens downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $27.87 on Friday. ACI Worldwide has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $39.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 48.90 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.67.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $399.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 122.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

