BidaskClub Downgrades DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) to Hold

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Pivotal Research raised their price target on DISH Network from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered DISH Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on DISH Network from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DISH Network from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. DISH Network presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.83.

Shares of DISH stock opened at $33.52 on Friday. DISH Network has a 52-week low of $30.45 and a 52-week high of $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.22.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. DISH Network had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. DISH Network’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

