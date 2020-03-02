BidaskClub Downgrades Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) to Sell

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Spartan Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Spartan Motors stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. Spartan Motors has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.06. The stock has a market cap of $523.35 million, a PE ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.47.

In other Spartan Motors news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of Spartan Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 577,175 shares in the company, valued at $10,504,585. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Spartan Motors in the third quarter valued at about $7,134,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Spartan Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 27.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 37,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 41.1% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 524,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 152,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

