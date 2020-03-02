BidaskClub Downgrades Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Tellurian from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tellurian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Tellurian presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.20.

NASDAQ:TELL opened at $1.80 on Thursday. Tellurian has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $11.80. The stock has a market cap of $897.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average of $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 68.34% and a negative net margin of 527.46%. The business had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tellurian will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charif Souki sold 2,001,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total value of $3,642,072.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,533,853 shares in the company, valued at $51,931,612.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TELL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the fourth quarter valued at $1,594,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 379.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 170,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 135,075 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 302,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 84,767 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 18.5% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after buying an additional 80,768 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 150,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 42,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.38% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

