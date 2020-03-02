BidaskClub Lowers CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

CDNA has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $63.00 target price on shares of CareDx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a buy rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CareDx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CareDx currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.50.

Get CareDx alerts:

CareDx stock opened at $23.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.17. The company has a market cap of $989.18 million, a P/E ratio of -44.83 and a beta of 0.96. CareDx has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $41.27.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $35.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.90 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 17.29% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CareDx will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $266,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,909 shares in the company, valued at $12,029,817.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sasha King sold 2,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $46,708.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,136.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,016 shares of company stock worth $1,001,547. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 21.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the third quarter worth $222,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.