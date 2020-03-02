BidaskClub Lowers Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CDEV has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.96.

Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $656.60 million, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.88. Centennial Resource Development has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $10.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.01 million. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.67%. Centennial Resource Development’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,271,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 139,180 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,447,896 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 216,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,922 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after buying an additional 190,539 shares during the period.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

