BidaskClub Upgrades Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) to “Buy”

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cimpress from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Cimpress presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $116.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.61 and a 200-day moving average of $123.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. Cimpress has a twelve month low of $73.74 and a twelve month high of $145.09.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $4.57. The company had revenue of $820.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.82 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 12,360.67%. Cimpress’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cimpress will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cimpress by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

