BidaskClub Upgrades Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) to Buy

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded Gilat Satellite Networks from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

NASDAQ GILT opened at $9.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $10.76. The company has a market capitalization of $524.47 million, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 865,582 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,391,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,091 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Israel, Latin America, Asia, the Asia Pacific, North America, Africa, Europe, and CIS countries. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

