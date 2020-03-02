BidaskClub Upgrades HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) to Buy

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of HFFG opened at $17.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.66. HF Foods Group has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.76 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of HF Foods Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of HF Foods Group by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of HF Foods Group by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of HF Foods Group by 60,460.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of HF Foods Group by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

HF Foods Group Company Profile

HF Foods Group Inc markets and distributes fresh produces, frozen and dry food products, and non-food products primarily to Asian/Chinese restaurants and other food service customers in the Southeast region of the United States. It also offers design and printing, and trucking services, as well as Chinese herb supplements.

