BidaskClub Upgrades IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) to Strong-Buy

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

IQ has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised IQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC raised shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. CLSA raised shares of IQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IQIYI in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, 86 Research downgraded shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. IQIYI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.48.

IQIYI stock opened at $22.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.14 and a 200-day moving average of $19.96. IQIYI has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 2.91.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($3.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($2.94). IQIYI had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a negative return on equity of 69.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.83) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that IQIYI will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in IQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,555,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of IQIYI by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of IQIYI by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of IQIYI by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of IQIYI by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 24.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

