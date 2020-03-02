BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens started coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. ValuEngine cut BIO-TECHNE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eight Capital cut BIO-TECHNE from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet raised BIO-TECHNE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on BIO-TECHNE from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BIO-TECHNE has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $239.00.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $188.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.35 and a 200-day moving average of $206.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.25. BIO-TECHNE has a 52 week low of $178.28 and a 52 week high of $223.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.43.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $184.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.34 million. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BIO-TECHNE will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. BIO-TECHNE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

In related news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 8,000 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total transaction of $1,724,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,491.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 703 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $156,073.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,745 shares of company stock valued at $7,570,225. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TECH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 869.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 34.7% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in BIO-TECHNE during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 24.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 91,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,861,000 after acquiring an additional 17,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 5.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

