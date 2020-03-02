BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s (BMRN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a market perform rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from to in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.61.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of BMRN opened at $90.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of -602.47 and a beta of 1.11. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $62.88 and a 1-year high of $96.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.88.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $454.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.88 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $312,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total transaction of $253,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,530 shares in the company, valued at $27,916,563.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,750 shares of company stock worth $1,700,380 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 401,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,917,000 after purchasing an additional 285,203 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Partner Investment Management L.P. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 29,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.