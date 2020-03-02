BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) VP Gregory S. Lynds Acquires 7,500 Shares

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) VP Gregory S. Lynds bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.90 per share, for a total transaction of $246,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $32.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.34. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.53 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $633.32 million, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. BJ’s Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BJRI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 21st. CL King started coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.31.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,364,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $368,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,614 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 167.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 64,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

