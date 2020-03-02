Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) versus NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) Critical Survey

Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) and NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blackhawk Bancorp and NASB Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackhawk Bancorp $43.67 million 2.22 $8.14 million N/A N/A NASB Financial N/A N/A $43.17 million N/A N/A

NASB Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blackhawk Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.0% of Blackhawk Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of NASB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of Blackhawk Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 47.0% of NASB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Blackhawk Bancorp has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NASB Financial has a beta of -0.1, meaning that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Blackhawk Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. NASB Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%.

Profitability

This table compares Blackhawk Bancorp and NASB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackhawk Bancorp 15.86% 11.57% 1.16% NASB Financial N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Blackhawk Bancorp and NASB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackhawk Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A NASB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Blackhawk Bancorp beats NASB Financial on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackhawk Bancorp

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. provides banking solutions. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The bank's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases. The company offers consumer loans, including credit card loans, revolving credit plans, and automotive loans. The company offers commercial real estate loans for land development and on-site construction of industrial, commercial, residential, or farm buildings in the United States; real estate-backed residential loans; and commercial loans collateralized by real estate properties. The company offers domestic and foreign commercial and industrial loans. The company offers loans for the purpose of financing agricultural production; loans which include planned and unplanned overdrafts, to governments in non-U.S. countries, to their official institutions, and to international and regional institutions. For 2017, the bank has an asset value of 720,622 USD. It has generated a net income of 6,200 USD in December 31, 2017. Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1881 and is based in Beloit, Wisconsin.

About NASB Financial

NASB Financial, Inc. operates as the unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, which include demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, brokered accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises mortgage loans secured by multifamily, construction, development, and commercial real estate properties; construction and land development loans; residential and business property loans; non-mortgage commercial and installment loans; and lease financing. The company operates 11 branch offices, 3 loan origination offices, and 1 customer service office. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Grandview, Missouri.

