Blue Protocol (BLUE) Trading 55.3% Higher Over Last Week

Blue Protocol (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last seven days, Blue Protocol has traded 55.3% higher against the US dollar. Blue Protocol has a total market capitalization of $306,603.00 and $33.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blue Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blue Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00053629 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00497481 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $559.29 or 0.06336601 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00063530 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030247 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005673 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003762 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011442 BTC.

Blue Protocol Token Profile

Blue Protocol (BLUE) is a token. It was first traded on October 17th, 2017. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. Blue Protocol’s official message board is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku. Blue Protocol’s official website is www.blueprotocol.com. Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue. The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Blue Protocol Token Trading

Blue Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX, TOPBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blue Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blue Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blue Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blue Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.