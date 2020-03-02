BMO Capital Markets Boosts Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$79.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TD has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins set a C$81.00 target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$80.18.

Shares of TSE TD opened at C$69.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.15 billion and a PE ratio of 11.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$74.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$74.42. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$67.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$77.96.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.11 billion. On average, analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.3099997 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 46.24%.

In related news, Senior Officer Frank Joseph Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.43, for a total transaction of C$744,300.00.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

