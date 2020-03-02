BMO Capital Markets Trims TELUS (TSE:T) Target Price to C$53.00

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

T has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. National Bank Financial set a C$55.00 price target on shares of TELUS and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$58.00 price target on shares of TELUS and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$55.05.

Shares of T opened at C$48.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of C$45.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$52.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$49.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.582 per share. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.67%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

