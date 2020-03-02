Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

Shares of BAH opened at $71.30 on Monday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $52.19 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 54.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 44.93%.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 43,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $3,138,044.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristine Anderson sold 5,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $393,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,169 shares of company stock valued at $10,260,071. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

