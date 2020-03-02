Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

BPFH has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPFH opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Boston Private Financial has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $13.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.52. The company has a market cap of $812.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $82.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Private Financial will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,542,000 after buying an additional 38,510 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 272,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 94,172 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

