Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

Several other research firms have also commented on EPAY. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $57.50 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from to and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bottomline Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.92.

NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $44.28 on Thursday. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $37.04 and a one year high of $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.17 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.41.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $111.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 2,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $119,133.72. Also, Director Benjamin E. Robinson III sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total transaction of $118,800.00. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAY. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Bottomline Technologies by 2,125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 224,287 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Bottomline Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,748,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,904,000 after purchasing an additional 212,604 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bottomline Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,965,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,918,000 after purchasing an additional 162,367 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bottomline Technologies by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 560,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,070,000 after purchasing an additional 93,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,591,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

