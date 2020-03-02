Brokerages Anticipate GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for GTT Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.33). GTT Communications reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that GTT Communications will report full year earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($1.58). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to $0.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow GTT Communications.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GTT shares. ValuEngine raised GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen lowered GTT Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp acquired 559,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.94 per share, for a total transaction of $6,674,877.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,324,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,579,296. Insiders own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in GTT Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in GTT Communications by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in GTT Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in GTT Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in GTT Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTT Communications stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. GTT Communications has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.35. The firm has a market cap of $857.69 million, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59.

GTT Communications Company Profile

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

