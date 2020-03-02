Brokerages Anticipate International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) will announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for International Money Express’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. International Money Express reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover International Money Express.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IMXI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of International Money Express from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Money Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.21.

In related news, insider Investor Holdings Ii Fintech sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,521. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMXI. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 513.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMXI opened at $9.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.03 million, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of -0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average is $12.99. International Money Express has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

