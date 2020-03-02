Brokerages Set Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) Target Price at $3.61

Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.15.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSU. Barclays reduced their price target on Capital Senior Living from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Capital Senior Living by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Capital Senior Living by 295.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Capital Senior Living in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Capital Senior Living in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Capital Senior Living by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 10,211 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSU opened at $2.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.72. The stock has a market cap of $80.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.87. Capital Senior Living has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $5.64.

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent living, assisted living, and memory care services. Its independent living services comprise daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

