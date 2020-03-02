Brokerages Set Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Target Price at $22.04

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FTCH shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.40 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Farfetch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Farfetch from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Farfetch from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Get Farfetch alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTCH. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch during the first quarter worth about $276,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 7,657.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 23.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 602.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 180,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Farfetch during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTCH opened at $11.17 on Friday. Farfetch has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $31.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $382.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.55 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 39.77% and a negative return on equity of 32.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 95.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.