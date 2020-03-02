Brokerages Set Hydro One Ltd (TSE:H) Target Price at C$27.46

Hydro One Ltd (TSE:H) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$27.46.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CSFB downgraded Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Hydro One from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hydro One from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Laurentian increased their price target on Hydro One from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hydro One from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

TSE H opened at C$26.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.65, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.33. Hydro One has a 1 year low of C$20.11 and a 1 year high of C$29.53. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.72 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Hydro One will post 1.4799999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

