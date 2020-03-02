Brokerages Set Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) Target Price at $19.29

Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.29.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAXR. ValuEngine downgraded Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. CIBC raised Maxar Technologies from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on Maxar Technologies and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Maxar Technologies by 180.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares during the period. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MAXR opened at $15.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.97. The company has a market capitalization of $906.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. Maxar Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $21.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.38%.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.