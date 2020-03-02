Brokerages Set Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target at $27.88

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.88.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Moderna from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lowered Moderna to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Moderna from to in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Moderna stock opened at $25.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day moving average is $18.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.73 and a beta of -0.39. Moderna has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $36.00.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

