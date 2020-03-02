Brokerages Set NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) PT at $19.00

Shares of NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) have earned an average rating of “Sell” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NEWT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in NEWTEK Business Services in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 79.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 9,871 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 10.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 12.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEWT opened at $18.96 on Friday. NEWTEK Business Services has a twelve month low of $18.22 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. NEWTEK Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.39%.

About NEWTEK Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

