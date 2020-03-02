Brokerages Set Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) PT at $33.17

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.17.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OPI shares. Mizuho started coverage on Office Properties Income Trust in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Office Properties Income Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 13th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 94,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPI opened at $29.13 on Friday. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1 year low of $23.36 and a 1 year high of $35.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.63.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.01. Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $160.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 36.61%.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

