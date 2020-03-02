Brokerages Set Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) Target Price at $1.50

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on RGLS. ValuEngine downgraded Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

NASDAQ RGLS opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.87. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) by 1,547.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,173 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.52% of Regulus Therapeutics worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

